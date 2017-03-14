Pedestrian Fatal Near Seaside Tuesday

Oregon State Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US Highway 26 near milepost 18. This incident location occurred near the city limits of Seaside at about 7:00 am Tuesday morning.



Preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 Subaru Legacy was traveling eastbound on US 26 near milepost 18. While traveling eastbound, the driver identified as Kathy Barnes, age 43, of Seaside Oregon struck a male pedestrian, who was standing in the travel portion of the roadway.



The deceased male has been identified as a 44 year old male from Ketchikan Alaska. The name of the involved deceased male will be released pending notification of next of kin.



OSP was assisted by Clatsop County Sheriff's Office Elsie Fire Department, MEDIX and Oregon Department of Transportation .The highway was closed for approximately 4 hours