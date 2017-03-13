Police Chase In Yachats Was Quick

On March 9th, 2017 at about 4 in the afternoon, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Deputy Nick Vaille was involved in a brief pursuit in the City of Yachats.



Deputy Vaille located a 1997 Dodge van parked on W 2nd Street occupied by two subjects he identified as 26 year-old Joseph Cullison and 24 year-old Monica Sterken. Deputy Vaille was aware at that time that Cullison had an outstanding warrant for his arrest issued out of the Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport.



In the course of attempting to get Mr. Cullison to exit the vehicle Deputy Vaille noticed Monica Sterken move from the back of the van to the driver's seat at which point she started the vehicle and accelerated West bound on W 2nd Street. Deputy Vaille pursued the van with flashing light and wailing siren, which must have been an interesting break in the normal quiet of the tiny village on the Coast Highway.



Sterken turned South onto Highway 101 after which an unsuccessful attempt to turn West onto the Yachats Ocean Road resulted in Sterken failing to negotiate the turn, leaving the paved roadway into an area of brush and small trees where the vehicle came to rest.



Deputy Vaille placed Monica Sterken and Joseph Cullison in custody.



Sterken was issued a citation in lieu of custody into the Lincoln County Circuit Court on the charges of: Eluding Police Officer, Recklessly Endangering, and Reckless Driving. Cullison was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail regarding two confirmed warrants issued for his arrest by the Lincoln County Circuit Court on the charges of Probation Violation and Failure to Appear.