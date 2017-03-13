Busman's Holiday For Coast Guard Petty Officer

An off duty Coast Guardsmen rescued a kayaker beset by weather near Grays Harbor, Washington, Saturday. The kayaker was recovered from the Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor Petty Officer, who was underway on a nearby boat, and transferred to shore without further medical concerns.

Coast Guard Sector Columbia River watchstanders received the report of the kayaker in destress from local 911 dispatch stating that two kayakers were beset by weather, one was able to make it back to shore, but the other could not make it.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Station Grays Harbor 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew, but the off duty petty officer was able to get on scene first.

“This case illustrates the professionalism of our Coast Guard members,” said Chief Petty Officer Justin Urbano, a command duty officer at Sector Columbia River. “Even while off duty, our Coast Guardsmen and women are ready to respond to any signs of trouble.”