Teamwork Results In Pacific County Drug Bust

Sometimes what starts as a simple traffic stop turns out less simple. That was the case Monday, March 6th when South Bend Police Officer Eric Fuller stopped a car at 12:30 that morning. The female passenger was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant from the Raymond Municipal Court. That's where the story begins.

The woman, identified as 28 year old Makaylah C. Jimenez was arrested and admitted to having some amounts of methamphetamine in her belongings. A Pacific County Sheriff's Deputy, Jesse Eastham was on scene with officer Fuller and a search revealed several plastic bags full of the street drug were discovered along with several syringes that contained a brown liquid substance That field tested positive for heroin. Along with these items, the deputy located a digital weigh scale commonly used to weigh narcotic amounts for sale. Jimenez was taken to the Pacific County Jail where she is held on $100,000 bail.

That's not where the story ends. The officers obtained a search warrant for two homes in Raymond where deputies located more of a white crystal like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. Prescription narcotics were also located that didn’t match any of the occupants of the residence.

An occupant of the residence, identified as Michael J. Vasquez, age 37, was arrested at the scene for possession of methamphetamine and possession of the controlled prescription drugs without a prescription. He is being held on 5,000.00 bail.

Sheriff Scott Johnson stated, "No simple traffic stop is ever routine. South Bend Police Officer Eric Fuller and Deputy Jesse Eastham worked together through investigative efforts and developed a substantial drug arrest that led to the service of a search warrant and another arrest." "Anytime we can take narcotics off the street and hold people accountable, it enhances the safety of our community".






















