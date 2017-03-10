County Explores Pre-School Possibilities

Preschool study contract

The board voted to table action on a contract to fund a feasibility study on bolstering preschool opportunities in Clatsop and Tillamook counties. The study would be funded by a $350,000 U.S. Department of Education grant awarded to the county in December. Under the project the county would contract with former Seaside Heights Elementary School principal Dan Gaffney of Success for Kids LLC for a study on the feasibility of providing investor-backed, subsidized preschool for families making up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level.

The board will revisit the contract at its March 22 meeting.

Other Business

In other business the board:

-Voted to rescind a recently adopted Geographical Information Systems (GIS) fee in response to information indicating the fee was not in compliance with a state constitutional amendment.

-Approved a letter supporting bills in Salem designed to limit liability exposure for employees of governments and private entities that offer recreational opportunities on their lands.

-Approved a letter to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission supporting the panel’s Jan. 20 vote to maintain a harvest allocation for commercial salmon fishing on the mainstem Columbia River.