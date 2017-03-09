Body Recovered From Chinook Beach Tuesday

On March 7th at approximately 6:57 PM, the Pacific County Communications Center received a call from a citizen in the area of the end of Third Street near the water. The citizen advised that she had discovered what appeared to be a human body that appeared to have washed up onto the rock beach with the tide.



Deputies with the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office responded a short time later and were able to determine that the report was accurate. Deputies are continuing to investigate and will be coordinating with the coroner’s office to help identify the body. Deputies believe that the body had been in the water for an extended period of time due to its condition and state of deterioration.