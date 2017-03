Mainline Reopens

The Oregon Department of Forestry has reopened Nicolai Mainline to through traffic.



The Nicolai Mainline has been closed for the past month to facilitate logging operations. While the road is again open to the general public, there may still be delays while logs are loaded. Travelers should expect to encounter logging traffic on the road and be aware that snow might prevent travel beyond the logging operation.



For more information call the agency's Astoria District Office at 503-325-5451.