The Lay-Off Alternative Worth Considering

A grant from the U.S. Department of Labor (U.S.DOL) recently funded enhancements to Oregon's Work Share program, which offers employers an alternative to layoffs if their business experiences a downturn. With this program, instead of letting skilled employees go, employers can reduce workweeks of three or more team members, and subsidize their lost wages with part-time unemployment insurance benefits from the Oregon Employment Department.



The U.S.DOL grant enabled the Employment Department to streamline the program, making it simpler for businesses to use. "We understand that government programs are often seen as cumbersome," said Salena De La Cruz, Work Share Project Manager. "We've reduced the paperwork and made the program very accessible. The enhanced program provides a really good option for businesses to consider when facing market fluctuations."



More than 8,400 jobs have been saved by the Work Share program since it began in 1983. Many different types of businesses use the program and experience a variety of benefits through their participation, such as the retention of skilled employees, preservation of quality and efficiency, and an ability to go back to full-time operations as soon as the market allows.



Oregon Aero Inc., a sixty-five person company based in Scappoose, Oregon used the Work Share program when they had a temporary slow-down in work orders. Lisa Maxim, Human Resources Director said of the program, "It's so easy to use, you check off a couple boxes on a one-page form and send it to the (Employment) Department. The lack of red tape is reassuring for everyone."



Since its inception, the Work Share program has helped more than 1,700 different employers avoid layoffs in Oregon. Companies interested in the program can contact a program specialist at 503-947-1800, toll free 1-800-436-6191