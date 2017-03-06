County Committee To Reconsider Some New Forestland Designations

The Clatsop County Forestland Classification Committee will hold a public meeting later this month in Astoria to take a second look at three specific areas that the committee had classified as forestland last year, which include limited portions of the Seaside, Warrenton, and Lewis & Clark areas. The committee will either confirm that a particular parcel was appropriately classified as forestland or remove that parcel from the classification. The committee will not reconsider the classification of any property it had previously removed as forestland.





The committee plans to hold the meeting on a date between late March and the end of April to be scheduled soon. The location will be at the Astoria District Office of the Oregon Department of Forestry, 92219 Highway 202, Astoria, 97103.



The Clatsop County Assessor's Office informed ODF that, due to the volume of properties that must be processed, some landowners in parts of the county may not receive a fire protection assessment with their property tax mailing this fall. Payment of the 2017 assessment will be waived for such landowners. By 2018, all owners of forestland classified by the committee in Clatsop County should be receiving assessments.



About wildland fire protection

ODF provides wildland fire protection services to specific lands in Clatsop County, funded by a Forest Patrol Assessment on protected lands.



Classifying which lands require wildland fire protection services from ODF occurs at the county level through the Forestland Classification Committee. The committee examined all lands within the county, to determine which lands met the definition of "Forestland" according to:

* fire risk potential

* vegetation type (fire fuel)

* community structure

* proximity to other forestland



The committee removed 606 property owners in Clatsop County from forestland and added 2,283 property owners.



Classification as forestland is required for lands to be assessed for the cost of wildland fire protection. Ensuring land classification is up to date helps ensure an equitable distribution of fire protection costs among landowners whose land is protected.