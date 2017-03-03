Astoria Man Suspect In Warrenton Death

The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death of an adult male whose body was found in his home near Warrenton, Oregon on Wednesday afternoon, March 1, 2017. Authoriities report they have arrested an Astoria man who is described as a person of particular interest in the case.

The deceased has been identified as 66-year-old RONALD BOUDREAU of Warrenton, Oregon. Mr. Boudreau was known by family and friends as "Ron."

Investigators handling this situation believe the manner of Boudreau's death to be suspicious in nature and were asking for public assistance in locating anyone who was in contact with Boudreau within the last few days. Of particular interest is Boudreau's nephew CHRISTOPHER ERIC JOHNS of Astoria, Oregon.

Investigators have reason to believe 45-year-old JOHNS could be responsible for Boudreau's death. JOHNS' was located and arrested Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact their local law enforcement or Detective J. Ryan Humphrey at 503-325-2061; information can also be submitted online.