Vernonia Man Accused Of Drive-By Captured

Gregory Reynolds, 37, Vernonia is in custody after another search of his family's residence Wednesday that led to the arrest of family members accused of trying to hide him from police.





Reynolds is the suspect in a recent drive-by shooting incident in the Vernonia Area on February 18. Deputies located the suspect's vehicle in the driveway of his family home after the shooting but could not locate the suspect. In the days following, the Sheriff's Office enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshal's Service Fugitive task force, which developed information that the suspect had returned to the family home.



Law enforcement entered the premises on authority of a civil writ of execution and located the suspect hiding under the house.



Reynolds is in custody on arrest warrants for: Attempted Murder, Menacing, Attempted Assault 2nd degree, Assault 3rd degree, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Violation of Post Prison Supervision.



Additional charges are also pending in this case. Three additional people are also in custody following the law enforcement action this morning. Charges on those individuals and their names are not available, yet.