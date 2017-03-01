Distracted Driving Crashes- It's More Than Just Cell Phones

Vehicle accidents caused by distracted driving appears to be about far more than cell phones. To be sure, studies have shown that texting while driving is a culprit making you 23 times more likely to get into a crash. That’s a fact, but a 2013 study found that using car touch screens like GPS devices and touch screen cabin controls raised pedestrian deaths by a whopping 50%.

Researchers using data from the Second Strategic Highway Research Program examined the cause of 1,600 crashes where 905 were considered severe and in 90 percent of those accidents at least one involved driver was distracted, or fatigued, or impaired causing the crash.

A 2015 study found that teens who distracted themselves while driving were not just texting. The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute naturalistic driving study method involved equipping vehicles with unobtrusive instrumentation, including an advanced suite of radars, sensors, and cameras that provided real-time data. Teens were recorded changing clothes, putting on make-up, even doing homework.

Oregon acted on addressing this issue by organizing a task force to identify the causes of distracted driving and developed recommendations to reduce its occurrence. The Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon State Police, and the American Automobile Association of Oregon/Idaho brought professionals from a variety of backgrounds and disciplines in working together to significantly reduce fatal and injury crashes by changing the cultural norms around distracted driving. Subject experts from the fields of transportation, research, law enforcement, communications, health, judicial, legislation, behavioral and policy met once a month from May through December 2016. The Task Force focused efforts on producing recommendations through four subcommittees – data and reporting, legislation and policy, enforcement, and education and communication.

The task force is making recommendations to the Oregon legislature and among those is pointing out the misunderstanding about the root cause. It’s more than just cell phone use.

The task force is also calling for something better than Oregon’s current cell phone law because it is said to be easily misinterpreted and includes too many exceptions making it difficult to enforce.