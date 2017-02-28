Former Astoria High School Assistant Wrestling Coach Arrested

On Monday Detectives from the Astoria Police Department took Gary Medina into custody, without incident, at Beaverton High School where he works as an Instructional Assistant and Assistant Wrestling Coach. Beaverton High School assisted the Astoria Police Department in accomplishing this arrest in as discreet a manner as possible, so as not to cause disruption at the school.

Earlier in the month Astoria Police Department was contacted by a female who reported that she had an intimate relationship in 2005 when she was a juvenile, with an adult. The adult was an assistant wrestling coach for the Astoria High School at the time. Based on the report, the relationship was not formed as a result of the coach’s association with the school; it was formed outside of the school environment. At the time of the incident the juvenile female was approximately 15 years of age and the coach was approximately 30 years of age.

About a week later, 42 year old Gary S. Medina of Portland was indicted by a Clatsop County Grand Jury for Rape III, a class C Felony, which is punishable with a fine up to $125,000.00 and 5 years in prison.

Deputy Chief Eric Halverson says, "Obviously, it is concerning when we receive reports like this involving someone who has, or did have an association with a school. As far as we know, the reported relationship which led to these charges was isolated to Mr. Medina and this victim. We have no information at this point that would suggest that Mr. Medina’s association with either school was for the purpose of forming relationships with underage students “, .

If anyone has information that they think is relevant to Mr. Medina and this investigation, they are asked to contact Detective Thomas Litwin at 503-325-4411 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .