CMH Upgrades Patient-Centered Tech

Although not as visible as new buildings and clinics, Columbia Memorial Hospital’s new telemetry system is a prime example of how the hospital is investing in the community’s healthcare future.

After months of coordination and planning, Columbia Memorial Hospital (CMH) put into operation a hospital-wide telemetry system this February.

Now, when a patient comes to CMH with chest pain, difficulty breathing, or having a history of heart attack, heart failure, stroke or another heart related condition, electrodes will be placed on their chest. These electrodes measure the patient’s heart rhythms and wirelessly send them to a central monitoring station.

Then, the patient’s heart rhythms can be easily viewed and diagnosed by a cardiologist. Also, if the patient’s heart rhythms change in a way that suggests cardiac distress, alarms will sound and the nursing team can respond quickly.

This technology also protects the hospital’s youngest patients. Newborns in the CMH Family Birthing Center are also tracked remotely.