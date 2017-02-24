Johnson Honored By Oregon Dairy Farmers

State Senator Betsy Johnson was honored as the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association Distinguished Service Award winner at a ceremony this week during the group’s annual conference in Salem.

“I am honored to have been chosen by this group of hard-working Oregonians for my efforts, not just for the dairy industry, but for all of my constituents and the state as a whole,” Johnson said. “With much of Tillamook County in my district, obviously it is crucial to be well-versed in the issues that face the many dairy farmers in our state. It’s a wonderful industry that creates jobs through our natural resources and exports world-class products from right here in Oregon.”

The ODFA recognized Johnson for her hard work in the Oregon Legislature, as well as her stance on issues that impact the dairy farming industry and other small businesses. She was praised for her responsiveness to constituents – particularly dairy farmers – as well as her honesty and willingness to explain why she doesn’t agree with any particular stakeholder on an issue.