Warrenton Man Arrested for Crimes involving sexual abuse

On Wednesday, February 22, 2017 a 24-year-old Warrenton man was arrested by the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office for crimes involving sexual abuse of a local teenage boy.

Derek Neil Mendenhall was arrested at the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office in Warrenton at the direction of a Clatsop County Circuit Court warrant obtained following an investigation that began in November 2016. Mendenhall was lodged in the Clatsop County Jail on one count each of Sex Abuse III, Contributing the Sexual Delinquency of a Minor, and Sexual Misconduct.

The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office initially received a report on November 8, 2016 from the mother of a local teenager who had disclosed that inappropriate contact had occurred while Mendenhall was a guest in their home during the month of October.

The Sheriff's Office investigation revealed Mendenhall's alleged sexual abuse actually began in 2015 when the victim was only 17-years-old. Mendenhall was well known to the victim and had been close to him for several years through his involvement in various community activities where children are heavily involved.



The Sheriff's Office encourages parents to talk to their children about physical boundaries with friends and family. We recognize this is a difficult conversation to have but children, especially older teens, need a safe environment to discuss such topics. Situations of this nature can be very confusing even for young adults. As investigators we acknowledge the tremendous courage it takes to speak out and ask for help in these situations.