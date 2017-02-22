Busy City Council Meeting For Astoria

City hears from people struggling with the housing shortage, ADHDA looking for ways to boost business downtown by making the 13th street alley work for Duane Street, City announces new homeowner grant program, Astoria to become a "City of Inclusivity". Here's the rundown on Tuesday nights Astoria City Council meeting.

Representatives of the local Hispanic community approached the Astoria city council Tuesday night with a proposed resolution that would proclaim Astoria as a city of inclusivity. Jorge Gutierrez, the executive director of the lower Columbia Hispanic Council spoke to the city council as the representative of a large gathering of Latinos who attended the session Tuesday night. Saying the group is not asking Astoria to proclaim itself a sanctuary city but instead to establish a resolution that proclaims the town values immigrant populations as important contributors to the well-being of Astoria. The specifics of the final resolution will be a joint effort between the Hispanic community and the city to craft a document that accurately reflects Astoria’s official position.

The public brought the issue of Astoria’s severe housing shortage to the council Tuesday with several citizens commenting on different aspects of the problem. Lack of housing units, high rents, the number of short term rentals gobbling up the market, and concerns over the number of illegal short term house rentals in residential neighborhoods dominated the last part of the meeting. Councilor Price presented a spreadsheet she prepared giving a snapshot of the issue regarding Airbnb short term rentals and how those impact the market. Councilor Nemlowill was very clear on her position stating ,”I want Astoria to be a place where people who work in Astoria can live in Astoria and I don’t ever want an Astorian to compete for rent with a tourist.”

City planner/Project Manager Nancy Ferber updated the council on a new grant available for homeowners in the Uniontown neighborhood. Matching funds up to $3000.00 for exterior improvements on designated historic homes in that area are available now and would cover such things as exterior paint, lighting, doors and windows but does not cover interior improvements to the home. Uniontown homes get first priority for the grant and the program will expand to other historic homes in town if there is any money remaining. Applications are available through the City of Astoria Community Development department

Astoria Downtown Historic District Association Director Sarah Lu Heath told the council Tuesday that among the projects the downtown group is working toward is a reactivation of Duane Street as a commercial corridor. Heath said he group is looking for ideas to encourage more people to use the 13th street alley as an access point from Commercial Street. The group has also been working on a business cluster analysis that should be completed by April and would be used as a way to help property owners downtown better identify categories of desirable businesses that might locate in their spaces

Brook Stanley from the North Coast Watershed Association appeared before the city council to speaking about a new group her organization has formed to act as a better communication link between the city and its citizens in regard to the safety of the drinking water supply. The Bear Creek Working Group is asking the public works department to provide more timely reports and data about Astoria’s drinking water supply. Stanley said the group was formed over concerns about a recent violation of drinking water standards reported by the public works department and called into question whether or not the