Police Searching For Vernonia Shooter

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Gregory Reynolds, the suspect in a shooting incident Saturday afternoon that left one man with a gunshot wound just south of Vernonia. The highway, which had been closed for several hours, is now opened back up to travel.





Reynolds is the suspect in the shooting that occurred in the 58000 block of Kirk Rd in the Vernonia area at 2:49 p.m. Saturday. CCSO deputies and other officers responded to that location when a caller advised that Reynolds had driven to the residence and opened fire, striking Lewis Cochrane, 45. Cochrane was taken by ambulance to OHSU Hospital in Portland and treated for a gunshot wound.



Deputies located the suspect vehicle (a two-toned, red/white Ford Pickup) at the suspect's last known residence at 3:17 p.m. and surrounded the house at 58442 South Nehalem Highway. The Washington County tactical team responded to assist deputies and officers on the scene, and the highway was shut down at 7:30 p.m. to accommodate police operations, while a thorough search for the suspect was conducted in the house and the surrounding area. The suspect was not located.



The suspect is a white male, 6'-1", 150 pounds, with brown hair and beard and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing dirty blue jeans and a dark-colored jacket. His vehicle has been impounded, but investigators are unsure if he is in another vehicle or on foot.



He is wanted on several felony warrants not associated with this incident and is sought for questioning in this incident. He should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public should not attempt to contact him if located. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please call Columbia County dispatch at 503-397-1521.



The investigation into this shooting continues, but the highway was opened back up at 2:15 Sunday morning.