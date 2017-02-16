Make Up days For Astoria Schools

Many school districts are now dealing with the loss of instructional days over snowy weather that shut down schools from the coast through eastern Oregon. While the Willamette Valley schools, particularly the Portland Public Schools are working to recover weeks of missing days, the issue here is less difficult to deal with as the North Coast escaped much of the icy conditions that shut Portland down.

At the February 15, 2017 Astoria School District board meeting the school board made a decision to add two student days back to the 2016-2017 academic calendar. Due to bad weathwer the district had to cancel three days this school year due to inclement weather. The following days will be added to the calendar as student make up days:

Monday, March 6, 2017

Thursday, June 15, 2017

The March 6, 2017 student make up day was originally scheduled for a teacher inservice day. It is now a student school day. The June 15, 2017 will extend the school year for students by one day. The Astroia District Board and Superintendent Craig Hoppes held a lengthy discussion regarding the issue. Hoppes stated that the number one concern is always what serves the children best

The teacher's contract with the district covers the teaching staff when school is called off but the Astoria board was concerned with the loss of three paid days for classified staff who are paid for actual days worked.