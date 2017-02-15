Wyden Comes For A Chat

Senator Ron Wyden will hold a town hall next week in Clatsop County.

In fulfillment of Wyden’s pledge to hold annual town halls in each of Oregon’s 36 counties, this upcoming public community meeting will increase to 799 the number of town halls he has held since his election to the Senate in 1996.

“It’s clear from my first town halls of 2017 so far that Oregonians are coming out in record numbers with real concerns,” Wyden said. “I look forward to continuing the conversation in Clatsop County about how to preserve and protect the Oregon way focusing on solutions.”

Friday, Feb. 24: 11:30 am, Astoria High School Auditorium, 1001 W Marine Dr., Astoria