Heads-up: Local Road/Bridge Closures

Saddle Mountain State Natural Area in the North Coast Range is closed because large trees have fallen across and blocked Saddle Mountain Road leading into the park. Park Manager Ben Cox said rangers have been working to cut through the trees, but work is stopped because of forecasted high winds on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Weather conditions permitting, work will resume removing the trees Thursday, Feb. 16. The road will reopen when it is safe to do so.

The Oregon Department of Transportation will be closing the Skipanon River Bridge on OR 104 (milepost 4.62) for one weekend so a bridge crew can remove and replace the bridge deck. OR 104 is also known as the Fort Stevens Highway Spur Road.

The bridge will close on Saturday, February 25 at 7 a.m. and reopen to traffic on Monday, February 27 after paving is completed.

This is a 24-hour closure so crews can also fix the west approach to the steel span bridge, remove and replace the deck and pave it. Since the deck is being removed, crews will not be able to accommodate emergency vehicles or any traffic during the closure. Travelers can detour around the closure by using OR 105 (Harbor Street) and U.S. 101.