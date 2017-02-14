Troy Foster: Making A Difference Not published yet

(Recipient Troy Foster, Pamela Keuter WHS Councelor and club president Birch Kelly)

Troy Foster, a Warrenton High School senior, has been selected for the Warrenton Rotary Club’s January Student of the Month award. The program honors accomplished local high school students who clearly make a difference in their school and/or community.

The school administration chooses each recipient. According to his teachers, “Troy is an amazing young man! Troy is from the original pioneer stock in our county. He has worked with cattle and horses his entire life as well as baled tons of grass hay in his time. Troy worked on his grandfather's ranch since he could walk and what a country boy he is. Leadership is exactly what Troy is about. His work ethic is like no other. He attends Warrenton High School, works alongside the local Fire Department, volunteers with the boy scouts, while focusing on his grades and graduation this June. He is admired by all students and staff and he will be missed as graduation is only five months away. All of us here at WHS celebrate this award for Student of the Month with Troy. It is well deserved.”

Each student receives a printed award along with gift certificates from area businesses who also want to acknowledge noteworthy student achievements. Those businesses are Warrenton Fultano’s Pizza, GB Jewelers, Warrenton Mini Mart, Sweet Scoops, Lucky Locks, Arnie’s Café, Starbucks and Sandi Kelly Certified Zentangle Teacher.

You can read more about the Warrenton Rotary Club’s programs on its Facebook page.