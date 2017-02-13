Body Of Missing Jewell Area Woman Recovered

The body of a 23-year-old woman from the Jewell area, Brianna Renee Judge was located Saturday and recovered from the Nehalem River, near Riverbend Road, in rural Clatsop County. Judge was last seen alive on January 10, 2017 in the Elsie area.

Judge was the subject of a missing person's case, since she walked away from her home on or near January 10th, 2017. Several large searches were conducted, including waterborne searches and searches from the air, since mid-January. Extreme inclement weather and flooding hampered the searches and unfortunately, all searches were unsuccessful.



The Clatsop County Medical Examiner arrived to the scene and no obvious signs of foul play were found. Judge's body has been scheduled for an autopsy to determine cause of death. Assisting with the recovery were the Clatsop County Marine Patrol and Oregon State Police. The investigation into Brianna Judge's death is still ongoing.