Raymond Man Charged With Assault In Car Crash

An 18-year-old South bend woman was seriously injured Friday night when the pick-up she was riding in left the roadway on highway 101 and crashed into a stump. Troopers on the scene say drugs or alcohol were likely involved. The woman, identified as Emily Stepp, was lifeflighted to Harborview Medical Center and the police report indicates she was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

The driver is identified as 22-year-old Dakota Halverson of Raymond, Washington. The Washington State Patrol suspects alcohol or drugs played a role as the gray 1998 Ford Ranger,with Halverson at the wheel, was traveling North Bound on the highway around 6:00 pm and left the roadway striking a tree stump. The accident happened 8 miles South of South Bend. Halverson, who was also injured in the crash and taken to Willapa Hospital, was later charged with vehicular assault. The accident report indicates that Halverson was not wearing his seat belt.

The pick-up was totaled in the crash.