Authorities Investigate Astoria Fatal Crash

In the early morning hours on Sunday Astoria Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash at 43rd and Lief Erickson Dr.

When emergency responders arrived they found a vehicle that had been traveling eastbound had left the road, crashed into trees and traveled down the embankment. When responders reached the vehicle they found the driver had died.

Astoria Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash with the assistance of an Oregon State Police Traffic Crash Reconstructionist. At this time the name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Andrew Randall of the Astoria Police Department at 503-325-4411 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .