Warrenton Aircrew Saves Hiker

A Coast Guard aircrew and local agency partners rescued a stranded hiker from an isolated beach cove at God's Thumb, 5 miles north of Lincoln City, Saturday.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria in Warrenton, covering for Coast Guard Air Facility Newport, hoisted the 30-year-old man and transferred him in good condition to emergency medical personnel in Lincoln City.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received a request for assistance at 1:31 p.m. from Lincoln City Police Department personnel in hoisting the hiker, who had become stranded after reportedly falling or sliding down a 130-foot cliff into the cove. Lincoln County Fire Department rescue personnel were already on scene but were unable to safely reach the hiker.