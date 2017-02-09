Astoria Council Digs Into Housing Issue

Astoria City Councilors Zetty Nemlowill and Tom Brownson had a thoughtful exchange on short term vacation rentals Wednesday during a morning work session.

The lack of available housing in Clatsop County in every category has been described as a crisis by several officials. The Astoria council has had several discussions regarding the issue over months. The city community development department is tasked with seeking solutions.

Nemlowill has been consistent in her objection to allowing any form of short term rentals in the city residential neighborhoods.

Wednesday she further explained why she thinks they are detrimental and would like the council to disallow Homestays and Airbnb short term rentals in residential neighborhoods. Nemlowill says that no residential rental should be less than 30 days arguing that doing so would increase the number of housing units available for lower income workers who just need a room. She says the city knows there are several home owners that have been listing short term rentals of everything from a single bedroom to entire homes without seeking a permit variance, applying for a business license, or paying required transient room taxes as hotels, motels and bed and breakfast operators are required to do.

Nemlowill outlined some of the enforcement issues and mentioned that while the city is tracking down illegal operators and dealing with those as they become aware of them, collecting those room taxes is already an issue with some conventional motels. She cited one instance where a hotel owes the city over $100,000 in back taxes. Adding collection tracking for homestays just adds to the city staff workload. It becomes an impossible enforcement scenario.

Finally, she appealed to her council to think about what various short term rentals increasing over time would do to the character of Astoria. She painted a picture of a town that changes from homes for people who live and work here and have a stake in the community into a town that becomes a collection of short term rental properties with no guarantee that owners will even live in them in spite of the regulations that require it.

Brownson had a different take. He said that a blanket ban fails to take into account the various types of short term rentals on the market. He disagreed that people who currently rent out a room in their home on a daily, or weekly basis to different people would be comfortable with long term renters. He said that would not add to the housing unit inventory. One of the fundamental differences between long term and short term rentals is the duration. The home owner has more control over when they rent or not under a short term stay.

Councilor Cindy Price added that the housing issue for Astoria is about more than low income, or workforce housing. The lack of higher end homes for high paid professionals is an issue that impacts the market. Councilor Bruce Jones noted that people in the workforce end up taking those housing units that might otherwise be available to lower income residents because they can't find anything else.

The work session discussion also involved an updated report from Community Development Director Kevin Cronin on steps his department is taking now to identify idle properties that could be on the market and for various reasons are not. His department is working with owners of those properties to help them make some decisions about how to cure issues and get those potential housing units back on the market.

No decisions are made in work sessions like these but City Manager Brett Estes commented that the entire session was the most useful he has participated in and would provide staff with the direction they need to move forward on proposals for the council to consider.

Estes also brought up another issue regarding buildable lands. The city inventory of properties where new construction could take place is very small. Efforts to add to that inventory by selling off excess city owned properties over the last three years has been met with considerable public opposition. Other options like downsizing allowable lot sizes to make it possible to build a home on an undersized lot, or infilling strategies like allowing tiny homes, or garage conversions may still be on the table but most likely will not solve the problem long term. Estes suggests an alternative would be expanding the city limits to include more properties. He said it could take a decade to enact an expansion of the urban growth boundary and the council should consider looking at that possibility down the road.