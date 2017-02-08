Uniontown Historic Properties Eligible For Improvement Grants

The City of Astoria has received a grant from the State Historic Preservation Office to assist property owners with historic renovations.

The Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission’s renovation grant program will make these funds available to homeowners desiring to make exterior rehabilitation or renovation improvements. For 2017, projects in the Uniontown neighborhood will take priority.

Should additional funds be available after initial outreach to the Uniontown area, funds will be open to other eligible historic properties. Properties designated as a Historic Landmark, contributing to a National Register Historic District, or as a National Landmark are eligible.

Renovation or rehabilitation work needs be located on the primary facade of the structure or where it is highly visible to the public. Structural improvements to preserve the integrity of the structure may also qualify.

Projects may receive 50% of the project cost up to a maximum of $3,000 in grant funds. Projects must be completed by July 31, 2017.

If you are interested in applying for these grant funds, please contact Nancy Ferber at 503-338- 5183 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Program guidelines and applications are available at www.astoria.or.us, under Community Development Department, and select Projects, or from City Hall, 1095 Duane Street, Astoria.

The grant program has been financed with Federal funds from the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior. The contents and opinions of any documents do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the Department of the Interior, nor does the mention of trade names or commercial products constitute endorsement or recommendation by the Department of the Interior.