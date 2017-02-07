Bonamici "Disappointed" In DeVos Confirmation

The Senate has confirmed school choice activist Betsy DeVos as Education secretary, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie.

The Senate historian says it was the first time a vice president had to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination.

Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, the Vice Ranking Member of the Education and the Workforce Committee, issued a statement after the Senate confirmation vote this morning expressing her deep concerns.

“I’m deeply disappointed that the Senate has confirmed Betsy DeVos to be the Secretary of Education. I share the serious concerns raised by hundreds of thousands of people across the country about her paucity of experience in public education policy and her lack of commitment to strengthening public schools and enforcing critical equity protections for students. As Vice Ranking Member of the House Education Committee, I will look for opportunities to work with Secretary DeVos to deliver on the promise of an equal, world-class public education for every child in this country. But I will use every tool at my disposal to oppose efforts to privatize public education or to undermine the important role of federal policy in protecting the civil rights of all students. If this Secretary and her allies in Congress propose legislation to shift public school funding to private and religious schools, or to weaken oversight of the law that prohibits gender discrimination in education, or to ignore the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, I will be on the front lines of the fight to defend the rights of all students to high-quality public education.”

Two Republicans joined Democrats Tuesday to vote to derail DeVos' nomination. Democrats cited her lack of public school experience and financial interests in organizations pushing charter schools. DeVos has said she would divest herself from those organizations.

Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska fear that DeVos' focus on charter schools will undermine remote public schools in their states.

In an earlier tweet, President Donald Trump wrote "Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!"