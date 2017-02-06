Missing Woman Mystery Still Under Investigation

The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation into the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman from the Jewell area. Brianna Renee Judge was last seen on January 10, 2017 in the Elsie area. Here's what we know so far.

The Sheriff's Office says in a news release that search teams and several community partners conducted a ground search on January 22, 2017. During this search, boots believed to have been worn by Judge at the time of her disappearance were turned over to the Sheriff's Office. The local residents reported they found the boots on the Hwy 103 bridge near Tweedle Rd but no other trace of the young woman was found. It didn't stop there.

Additional ground and waterborne searches were conducted on January 28, 2017. Several aerial searches have also been conducted. Unfortunately, no other clues have been located in these searches. At this time no further searches are being conducted while Deputies focus on other aspects of the investigation.

Judge's family and friends have been working with the Sheriff's Office. The people known to have been in contact with Judge prior to her disappearance have been cooperating with law enforcement.

Is this a criminal case? The Sheriff says at this time no evidence has been established to believe Judge's disappearance is the result of a criminal act.

The Sheriff's Office cautions individuals to use extreme caution if they chose to search along the riverbank as conditions are hazardous and they do not want to have anyone hurt in their efforts. The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the case and asks anyone with information that may assist in locating Judge call 503-325-2061 or their local law enforcement agency.