Council Meets On Housing, Goal Setting

Wednesday morning at 9 the Astoria City Council holds a public work session with three items on the agenda. A report on the financial standing of the city and it's two urban renewal districts at the end of the 2016 fiscal year presented by the CPA firm Merina and Company, A detailed update on housing issues from Community Development, and further discussion of 2017-18 council goals.

City community development will present an update on where the housing issue stands and the actions that have, or could be taken at some point depending on more council direction. In a memo prepared by Community Development Director Kevin Cronin the department details some specific steps that have been taken.

Cronin reports that the department has initiated a registry of "Zombie Homes". According to the memo, "A zombie house is defined as being vacant for an extended period, deteriorated condition, not actively marketed for sale in the private market, and an inactive utility account." The idea is to continuously identify those properties as the department processes complaints or through staff observation and add those to a register that is made available at city hall to potential investors. Cronin states that staff has received multiple inquiries as a result of establishing the register. He points out that the number of zombie homes identified so far is very low representing less than 1% of the overall housing inventory

The department has also created a "Top Five Derelict Property List" as a cooperative effort between the city's building inspector, who has been on the job since October of last year, and the city Police and Fire Chiefs. The list includes a home that was gutted by fire and declared a dangerous building last year at 4559 Leif Erickson. Cronin says the owner lives in Portland and the city has been working through a translator with that owner to determine next steps. The other properties include the old Denturist Building on 26th and Marine Drive, a trashed house on 14th and Irving, a house on 51st street that the county foreclosed, and the site of the fire on Industry Street that destroyed a Marijuana operation recently.

Cronin states,"The priority list galvanizes the effort of city staff and focuses limited resources on the cases with the highest safety risk in terms of building condition, illegal activity, illegal occupations, and threats to public health." As those cases are resolved, other problem properties will be added.

As part of the update Cronin reminds the council that actions aimed at providing more housing development through changing the rules to permit accessory dwelling units where they have not been permitted previously is on hold since December at the Mayor's request in order to allow new councilors to have a say on the rule change.

The big issues remain unresolved. There just are not enough housing units of any kind. Many Astorians pay more than 30% of their household income to live in town making them "rent poor". One of the reasons the town population has been around 10,000 or less for decades is the town ran out of significant developable property long ago. Attempts to make tracts of city forest land available for sale, or unloading some of the vast number of parks the city can't afford to take care of properly have met with significant public resistance.

Financial considerations and the identified need for more housing availability will likely play a role in council goal setting for the fiscal year. There are several areas of concern beyond the housing issue. City Manager Brett Estes has cautioned the council during several meetings over the last year that there will be difficult decisions ahead regarding city services.