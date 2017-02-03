Merkley: No Time To Relax Wall Street Rules

Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley responded strongly to President Trump’s directive Friday to take another look a Wall Street oversight that may roll back key pieces of the reforms that were put in place following the 2008 financial crisis. Merkley says,"I will fight it tooth and nail"

President Trump signed an executive order on Friday to reconsider regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis to rein in Wall Street, according to a White House spokeswoman.

The move addressed another one of Trump’s campaign promises: dismantling 2010’s financial overhaul legislation, known as Dodd-Frank. The legislation forced banks to take various steps to prevent another financial crisis, including holding more capital and taking yearly “stress tests” to prove they could withstand economic turbulence. The financial industry, particularly its small community banks, complained the rules went too far.

Senator Merkley responded:

“Eight years ago, following a decade of predatory home-lending and risky derivative-trading practices by big banks, we witnessed the greatest financial crisis since the Great Depression. We experienced firsthand the negative consequences of the Wall Street Casino: our economy plummeted and too many middle-class families suffered.

“We have spent the last eight years digging out of that hole, and now is not the time to be relaxing the rules for Wall Street. Unfortunately, the Trump plan ignores this reality. It is an industry wish list that will help Wall Street at the expense of working families.

“Gutting Wall Street reform would make it easier for banks to once again make predatory home loans. And by attacking the Volcker Rule, it would undoubtedly bring us back to the days of taxpayer-insured hedge funds.

“We must not allow Wall Street banks to once again strip wealth from middle-class families. Trump’s supporters did not vote to hand the keys of the economy back to Wall Street. If the Trump administration tries to proceed with any plan that does Wall Street’s bidding at the expense of working families, I will fight it tooth and nail.”