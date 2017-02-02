Seaside Town Hall Set For Forest Land Owners

Saturday, February 4th State Senator Betsy Johnson and Representative Deborah Boone will host a Town Hall in Seaside with the Oregon Department of Forestry to discuss the Astoria District’s assessments for wildfire protection.

Boone writes in her latest newsletter that recently the forestry department determined that about 4,750 additional lots in the Astoria District met the “forestland” definition for the purpose of wildfire protection. Letters were sent out to affected property owners notifying them that their property would be subject to assessment.

Boone states, "When tax lots are added to the Forest Patrol Assessment, the total revenue does not increase. Instead, the assessment paid by each landowner is more equitably distributed among the properties receiving fire protection."

Oregon Department of Forestry officials will be on hand Saturday to explain the assessment process and to answer questions. The meeting will be from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 4th at the Seaside City Hall.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry website: Forestland classification is a process by which a committee studies all lands within the fire protection district boundary to determine which lands are "forestland." "Forestland" means any woodland, brushland, timberland, grazing land or clearing that, during any time of the year, contains enough forest growth, slashing or vegetation to constitute, in the judgment of the forester, a fire hazard, regardless of how the land is zoned or taxed.​

Forest landowners are required by law to provide protection from fire for their lands. Rather having their own firefighting force, most private landowners have ODF or their local fire protective association protect their lands. To fund this service, they pay a forest patrol assessment to the state. Forestland classification is done at the local level. Each county within a forest protection district has a committee that meets periodically to determine which lands meet the definition of forestland and are subject to the forest patrol assessment. ​