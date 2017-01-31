County Updates Room Tax Rules, Prioritizes Services

The Clatsop County Commissioners reviewed and approved budget polices and a resource management plan. The policies include a directive to conserve general fund dollars to high priority programs and directs "status quo" department staffing levels that must fit within base department budgets. Proposals for new hires or new programs must go through a vetting process. The commissioners encourage staff to identify and pursue revenue opportunities and pursuing full cost recovery by assigning costs to the departments where they occur. The commissioners also adopted a policy that would see any budget savings set aside and added to the budget ending fund balance.

Identifying program priorities becomes an important aspect of the budget policies. With that in mind, the commission approved a plan that establishes the pecking order in case any cuts become necessary. The lowest priority was assigned to cultural and recreational programs and the highest priority for continued funding to public safety and justice. Public health is in the second highest position followed in ranking by General Government Direct Services, Community Development, land use, transportation and housing with Culture and Recreation as the lowest priority and thus the most likely to face cuts in the face of a deficit.

The Clatsop County Commission updated the county code regarding transient room tax to cover vacation rental on-line intermediaries such as Expedia and Aibnb. The update requires the room tax to be paid by whichever entity collects the rental fee, whether the property owner or intermediary. The county charges a 9.5-percent transient room tax that only applies to unincorporated areas in the county. Municipalities are not affected by the change and generally have their own rules regarding collection of room taxes.

The board held a work session discussion with staff from the Community Development, Assessment and Taxation and Public Health departments on avenues for ensuring health and safety standards in short-term vacation rentals, some of which have been found to be located in structures built without going through the required permitting and inspection process.