Four Arrested In Seaside Meth Bust

On January 27, 2017 Clatsop County Interagency Narcotics Task Force, Seaside Police Department and Cannon Beach Police Department executed two search warrants inside the Seasider R.V. Park located behind Mazatlan's Restaurant

.



Multiple search warrants resulted from an investigation conducted by CCINT. The drug trafficking occurred in the R.V. Park located at 1443 South Roosevelt, which is within 1000 feet of a local daycare provider. Approximately 6 grams of Methamphetamine prepackaged into 18 smaller baggies packaged for resale and an additional 3 grams of Methamphetamine yet to be packaged, as well as scales and packaging material were seized



Raoul "Butch" Childs (57), Linda Needham (57), Edward Kemper (58), and Luanne Cleveland (47) were arrested on a variety of charges ranging from: Unlawfully Manufacturing and Delivery of a Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.