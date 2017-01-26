Illegal Proxy Vote Puts College In Lawsuit

It turns out that a Tuesday evening vote to opt-out of the $1.4 billion Linn County class action lawsuit against the state by the Clatsop College Board was not legal.

Wednesday, January 25, a concerned constituent sent a voicemail to Clatsop Community College board member Karen Burke questioning the validity of one member submitting their vote via email for opting out of the Linn County timber lawsuit. Board member Esther Moberg was not in attendance and submitted her information and vote via email.

Karen inquired to President Chris Breitmeyer about the citizen’s question and JoAnn Zahn, Vice President of Finance and Operations, quickly connected with Karen Smith, CCC’s general counsel at the Oregon Community College Association (OCCA,) to find an answer. Smith states that according to Oregon Public Meeting law a vote via email is not considered a valid vote by proxy, thus making Ester’s vote invalid and creating a 3-3 tie. According to Smith, a 3-3 tie means no action can be made concerning the opting out of the lawsuit.

Standard procedure of CCC board meetings is to ask board members to attend the meetings via conference call when unable to be there in person. At the last scheduled board meeting held on January 10th, Ester disclosed she would not be in attendance for the special meeting for the lawsuit and declined the opportunity to attend the meeting via conference call, She opted to write am email stating her reasoning and vote.

The special meeting for the lawsuit was set for the 24th due to board scheduling issues and all board members understood the written letter to opt out of the lawsuit had to be post marked by the 25th, making it a quick turnaround time. No one at the special board meeting questioned the validity of the email vote at that time.

Oregon Public Meeting laws also do not allow the board to meet without a 24 hour notice to the public creating a situation where the board cannot reconvene before the opt out deadline is over.

Inquiries to John DiLorenzo of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP law firm that is handling the Linn County timber lawsuit were submitted at noon today to find out if an extension is possible for submitting an opt out letter. No response has been received at this time. CCC does not expect any flexibility in the date but are awaiting a response. If the deadline is firm, the college will not have the time or opportunity to opt out from the class action lawsuit.

(Original story follows)

The Clatsop Community College Board voted Tuesday night to opt out of a $1.4 billion class-action lawsuit brought by Linn County against the State of Oregon and the Oregon Department of Forestry over lost revenue the suit claims was the result of forest management decisions.

Linn County filed the suit which was given class action status by the court since the outcome would affect taxing districts that receive proceeds from timber sales on forest trust lands. The county claims that because of decisions made by the Department of Forestry in the 90's to shift from timber production to environmental and recreational access as the highest and best use of the lands held in trust for the counties the resulting drop in timber harvest cost the taxing districts almost a billion and a half dollars in revenue they would have otherwise received.

In a very brief meeting, where no opportunity was given for public comment, the board members each expressed whether or not the college should stay in the lawsuit or opt out. The decision was not unanimous. Board Chair Rosemary Baker Monaghan said she would rather see the college stay in the suit because to do otherwise might make it difficult in the future to go back to district voters for operating levies.

Board member Tessa Scheller urged the board to opt "way-out" of the suit saying the true purpose of the suit is a twisted kind of attack against recreational users and other users not involved in timber production and to do otherwise would be a step backward.

On a roll-call the majority of the college board voted to opt-out. The other option would have been to take no action which would have had the effect of making the college a party to the suit. Many other taxing districts have, or are in the process of making this decision.

Clatsop County recently decided to opt-out. Most School Districts have decided to take no action.

The Clatsop State Forest is one of those in the forest trust managed by the Oregon Department of Forestry on behalf of the county.