Wash Your Hands! Flu Cases On The Rise

It's been widely reported that cases of flu have increased dramatically this season and Clatsop County Public Health reports the situation is no different here.

There are steps you can take to protect yourself and your family.

You can help keep yourself healthy and prevent the spread of influenza by practicing simple steps like hand-washing, and by getting a flu vaccine. Vaccines for children and adults are usually available at many locations around Clatsop County, and the Clatsop County Public Health Department also offers vaccine during flu season, generally September through March.

To find out where you can get a flu vaccine, contact your health provider or local pharmacy, or call Clatsop County Public Health at (503) 325-8500.

Influenza is a respiratory illness that is most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, and for that reason people are urged to follow these practices:

Stay home when sick. Maintain distance from other people to prevent the spread of illness

Don’t return to work or school for a minimum of 24 hours after your fever has resolved without the aid of fever reducing medicines (e.g., Advil or Tylenol)

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Wash hands often with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are also helpful in reducing the spread of the flu.

Cover coughs and sneezes with tissues or by coughing into the inside of the elbow. Wash hands after blowing the nose or coughing into a tissue and dispose of tissues after use.

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth to prevent the spread of germs.

More information on the flu is also available from the Oregon Public Health Division Information Influenza Hotline, 1-800-978-3040, or online at www.flu.oregon.gov