Clatsop Community College Opts Out of Timber Suit

The Clatsop Community College Board voted Tuesday night to opt out of a $1.4 billion class-action lawsuit brought by Linn County against the State of Oregon and the Oregon Department of Forestry over lost revenue the suit claims was the result of forest management decisions.

Linn County filed the suit which was given class action status by the court since the outcome would affect taxing districts that receive proceeds from timber sales on forest trust lands. The county claims that because of decisions made by the Department of Forestry in the 90's to shift from timber production to environmental and recreational access as the highest and best use of the lands held in trust for the counties the resulting drop in timber harvest cost the taxing districts almost a billion and a half dollars in revenue they would have otherwise received.

In a very brief meeting, where no opportunity was given for public comment, the board members each expressed whether or not the college should stay in the lawsuit or opt out. The decision was not unanimous. Board Chair Rosemary Baker Monaghan said she would rather see the college stay in the suit because to do otherwise might make it difficult in the future to go back to district voters for operating levies.

Board member Tessa Scheller urged the board to opt "way-out" of the suit saying the true purpose of the suit is a twisted kind of attack against recreational users and other users not involved in timber production and to do otherwise would be a step backward.

On a roll-call the majority of the college board voted to opt-out. The other option would have been to take no action which would have had the effect of making the college a party to the suit. Many other taxing districts have, or are in the process of making this decision.

Clatsop County recently decided to opt-out. Most School Districts have decided to take no action.

The Clatsop State Forest is one of those in the forest trust managed by the Oregon Department of Forestry on behalf of the county.