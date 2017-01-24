Some Straight Talk About Oregon Transportation

Port of Portland executive Director Bill Wyatt paid a visit to the town of his youth Tuesday speaking to a group of local government and business leaders at the Columbia River Maritime Museum Barbey Center in Astoria at a noon luncheon. Wyatt talked about the relationship between the Port of Portland and the rest of the state.

Port of Astoria executive Director Jim Knight introduced Wyatt sharing a story he heard from Wyatt's boyhood friend Willis Van Dusen about a time when Wyatt was buying fish off a barge in the Columbia. The barge developed a problem and Wyatt had to abandon ship making a choice to save either a cash box full of money, or a six-pack of beer. As Mr. Van Dusen told KAST News, Wyatt saved every bottle and somewhere under the big bridge there is still a cash box with about $5000.00 inside. Wyatt knew where that story came from and offered to trade barbs with the former Mayor but that really wasn't the reason for the gathering.

Wyatt told the crowd that after serving as the leader of the Port of Portland for the last 16 years he plans to retire from public life at the end of June. He said that Astoria is the last stop in a state tour to talk about the Port of Portland and the relationship the Port has with the rest of Oregon. He talked about the important role the Port plays in moving commodities produced in the state and the impact on everyone in dealing with the state's transportation issues. Wyatt also served in the Oregon Legislature and the upcoming session was much on his mind. He said this session there is an opportunity to move a comprehensive transportation package forward. After Portlanders experienced terrible road conditions and many couldn't get to work a for a week or more during the recent winter blast that may provide some political will on the part of legislators to pass a package of transportation improvements.

State Senator Betsy Johnson spoke about some of the hurtles in passing a package. She pointed out that Oregonians have turned down gas tax increases nine times in a row. As a result there is little will to bring an expensive package of transportation improvements to the floor. She said that in a recent community tour each town and city had a list of improvements they would like to see happen. It amounts to more than a billion dollars in unfunded project proposals. Johnson said it's been ten years since there was serious work done in transportation in Oregon. She also said it would probably be advantageous to let the transportation committee have frank discussions without cameras rolling. In any case, the Senator agreed with Wyatt that the poor state of Oregon roads and the critical need to upgrade or replace infrastructure should make crafting a transportation package a priority.

Wyatt talked at length about the Port of Portland and it was surprising to discover that because of the growth in commercial aviation the Port does about 70% of it business with it's Portland International Airport. The Port of Portland shipping business and big land leasing programs account for all the rest of the organization's operating budget. Wyatt says PDX saw over 18 million passengers through it's terminal last year and he wouldn't be surprised to see that number surpassed next year. With that increase in mind, he says, the Port of Portland is considering a massive expansion plan that would see the central terminal area expanded and remodeled to respond to the increase in passenger loads and the need to increase space for TSA operations. More parking and more gates are also part of that new expansion planning.