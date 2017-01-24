Weekend Search Fails To Locate Missing Woman

Over the weekend the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office conducted a ground search in the Elsie Community for Brianna Judge. The search did not locate any additional clues; however, local residents responded to the command post and delivered a pair of boots they had found on the Hwy 103 bridge near Tweedle Rd. The bridge spans the Lower Nehalem River at that point.

The Sheriff's Office checked the immediate riverbank not locating anything more of interest. Due to the lateness of the day further searching was not conducted.

The Sheriff's Office is evaluating further search efforts in the area. The challenge the Sheriff's Office faces is with the recent weather and snow melt the bank conditions and river flow is dangerous. With the dry weather over the next week conditions should return to normal winter conditions.

The Sheriff's Office will be working with local partners to conduct both air and river borne searches. The Sheriff's Office cautions individuals to use extreme caution if they chose to search along the riverbank as conditions are hazardous and we do not want to have anyone hurt in their efforts.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the case and asks anyone with information that may assist in locating Brianna call 503-325-2061.