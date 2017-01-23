Millions March Against Trump Policies

Impressive numbers of people marched in cities and towns throughout America on Saturday in support of the Women's March in Washington D.C. that, by many accounts, exceeded the numbers that turned out for the swearing-in of President Donald Trump the day before.

Astoria played host to the North Coast Women's March on Saturday at noon. The local event was organized by people in Gearhart and Seaside who felt local people should have the opportunity to protest in concert with the national march.

KAST News talked with volunteers who were making sure the streets were not blocked and directing the marchers. It was thought that maybe 500 might show up but as word got out last week that number quickly grew. It's estimated that between 1400 and 1600 people representing various issues marched in the peaceful protest. Few signs called for Trump to resign and most urged protection of rights for women, immigrants, the gay community, and various other issues affecting seniors and national healthcare reform all related to stated positions of the new Trump administration.

President Trump watched the national march and first tweeted "Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly". Later Trump tweeted, "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views."