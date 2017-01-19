Astoria Based Coast Guard Officer Dies In Training

An Astoria, Oregon-based Coast Guardsman died Monday at Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown in Virginia. Lt. j.g. Devin J. Hepner, 34, of Logan, Utah, was found unresponsive in his barracks room Monday morning and was transported by local emergency medical services to Mary Immaculate Hospital where he later died.

Hepner was serving at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River/Marine Safety Unit Portland in Astoria, Oregon, and was attending the Investigating Officer Course in Yorktown.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” said Capt. Jay Vann, commanding officer of Training Center Yorktown. “We only got to know Devin a short time, but his passing will be felt by many." "We thank him for his dedicated service; our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time," said Vann.

"The loss of Devin comes as a great shock to us," said Capt. Tom Griffitts, commanding officer of Marine Safety Unit Portland. "He was a seasoned Coast Guard officer who leaves behind a legacy of service protecting lives on our waterways.” “He will be missed as we keep his family in our prayers,” said Griffitts.