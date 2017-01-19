Man Named In Seaside Stand-Off

On Saturday, January 14, at 8:21 a.m., Seaside resident Brian Wallin, 49, of 1615 Whispering Pines Drive, Seaside, Oregon called 911 and stated his desire to turn himself in to Seaside Police after a 64-hour standoff inside his home.

Shortly after turning himself in on Saturday, Wallin was taken to Providence Seaside Hospital for evaluation. Wallin remained hospitalized under police watch until Sunday evening, where he was then released and transported to Clatsop County Jail. On Tuesday afternoon, Wallin was arraigned on multiple charges of unlawful use of a weapon and one charge of aggravated animal abuse. Both charges are recognized as felonies.

Over the weekend, Seaside Police executed a search warrant on the Wallin residence, resulting in the seizure of several weapons and rounds of ammunition. The family dog was also found deceased during a search of the house.

Wallin is currently being housed in the Clatsop County Jail.