A Time To Remember And Honor

The Coast Guard hosted a memorial service, Saturday, at Station Cape Disappointment in Ilwaco, Washington, in tribute to Coast Guardsmen and mariners who lost their lives during seven separate tragic accidents in the Pacific Northwest. (PHOTO: Crew members from Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment man the rails during a wreath laying ceremony and the playing of taps at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Ilwaco, Wash., Jan. 14, 2017)

Approximately 150 family, friends, former and current Coast Guardsmen and fellow mariners participated or attended the short ceremony, which consisted of remarks from former shipmates of those who were lost, land and sea wreath ceremonies and a bell ringing after each name was read.The tribute recognized:

The seven lives, five Coast Guardsmen and two mariners, lost, Jan. 12, 1961, attempted rescue of two crew members aboard the 38-foot fishing vessel Mermaid by the crew of the 52-foot Motor Life Boat Triumph near the Columbia River Bar.

The four lives, all Coast Guardsmen lost aboard a 36-foot motor life boat, Feb. 5, 1946.

The three lives, all Coast Guardsmen, lost of 10 aboard Coast Guard 41-foot Utility Boat 41332, Nov. 15, 1977, during night navigation training near the Columbia River Bar.

The one life, a Coast Guard aviator aboard Coast Guard aircraft 1353, Nov. 14, 1981.

The three lives, one Coast Guardsman and two mariners, lost, Jan. 11, 1991, during rescue operations, of the 75-foot fishing vessel Sea King in, which two Sea King crew members were rescued near the the Columbia River Bar.

The three lives, all Coast Guardsmen, lost during the Feb. 12, 1997, rescue operations of two crew members aboard the 31-foot sailing vessel Gale Runner near the Quillayute River Bar.

The three lives, all Coast Guard aviators aboard HH-60 Jayhawk helicopter 6017 from Air Station Sitka, Alaska, lost, July 7, 2010, during return flight from Astoria, Oregon.

"Memorials such as this are reminders of those who sailed these waters before us," said Capt. William Timmons, commander Sector Columbia River. "Through these memorials, we are reminded not only of their courage, but also the risk both Coast Guardsmen and mariners face while operating in the Pacific Northwest."

(U.S. Coast Guard photos by Public Affairs Specialist 1st Class Levi Read)