County Bows Out Of Timber Suit

Clatsop County has dropped out of a class-action lawsuit involving more than a dozen counties seeking $1.4 billion from the state over logging harvests on state-managed lands. The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners voted this week to withdraw from the suit.

The lawsuit alleges the state failed to meet an agreement to maximize timber profits. Clatsop County's forestland represented 23 percent of the land cited in the lawsuit.

The counties rely on logging money from harvests on state lands and say they are owed. In voting to leave the lawsuit, commissioners cited concerns from residents that the state would raise taxes if it lost the legal battle to pay counties the timber revenue they say they lost.

A Linn County Circuit Court judge's ruling had cleared the way in March 2016 for 15 Oregon counties and dozens of taxing districts to move ahead with a class-action lawsuit seeking to recover money the plaintiff's claim was lost over logging harvests on state-managed lands.

Judge Daniel Murphy's decision last year certifying a class consisting of the counties and some 130 districts means a lawsuit filed in can proceed to trial early this year.

The suit alleges that the state has for decades placed conservation goals ahead of sustainable harvest levels on state-managed timberlands. The counties allege that the state's own figures show they have been deprived of at least $1.4 billion needed to fund basic services.