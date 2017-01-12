Armed Stand-Off At Seaside Home Wednesday

At approximately 4:21 p.m., Seaside Dispatch received a call from an individual who stated there were "shooters inside" a residence on Whispering Pines Drive in Seaside. Seaside Police, accompanied by Oregon State Police, the Clatsop County Sheriff, Cannon Beach, Warrenton and Astoria Police Departments responded to the scene immediately.





After arriving on scene, law enforcement determined an individual, who lives with his mother at the house on Whispering Pines, was inside the residence where the initial call was placed. A short time later, the individual's mother -- unarmed and uninjured -- exited the house without incident.



Police confirmed multiple gunshots were fired inside the residence during the late afternoon and early evening hours. At this time, all gunfire has remained inside the residence and investigators do not believe any have been directed toward police or other residences nearby.



In an effort to resolve the incident peacefully Seaside Police, utilizing de-escalation techniques intended to reduce confrontations with people in crisis, are asking citizens to avoid the area as officers continue to monitor this incident and maintain a safe perimeter. Police believe the only danger to anyone at this time is to the lone individual inside the home.



A handful of homes in the immediate area were evacuated. Displaced residents have been allowed to return to their residences and made aware of the current situation. The situation is ongoing and evolving.