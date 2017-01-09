Perfect Job If you Like to Stay Busy

Clatsop County is looking for someone handy who has their own RV and likes to greet the public. The Cullaby Lake Caretaker position is coming open in May this year.

The contract position pays $300-per-month stipend and the county supplies the RV site that includes full hook-ups and local phone service. Garbage service is included. The caretaker is required to live on site at the park through the end of April 2018.

Duties include mowing, janitorial duties and routine maintenance work. You'll find the application and a job description HERE.

The job also requires someone who knows about other Clatsop County attractions visitors might be interested in seeing. Greeting park users and collecting fees is part of the job as well.

If you, or someone you know might be interested, the job application deadline is March 31st.