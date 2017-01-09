Two Arrested In Fraud Scheme After Attempted Escape

An Astoria police officer suffered minor injuries arresting one man while store employees gave chase and caught the other man attempting to escape Englund Marine Supply after attempting to defraud the business Sunday.

Authorities report 36 year old Noah Tollefson of Astoria and 36 year old Jonathan Riley of Long Beach, Washington attempted to charge items to an account they are not authorized to use. It's reported that they had actually done the same thing the previous week but this time around police were called to the store.

Astoria Officer Shepherd recognized one of the suspects and knew there was a warrant out for the man's arrest from the Oregon State Parole Board. When Tollefson and Riley saw the officer they attempted to run. Officer Shepard grabbed for Tollefson and the man wasn't coming quietly. A fight ensued in which the officer received minor injury but was able to take Tollefson down

Meanwhile Riley had reached a vehicle and was attempting to escape but was blocked by a store employee. Riley abandoned the vehicle with store employees in pursuit. Other officers arrived and took Riley into custody without incident.

Tollefson was charged with with Theft I, Resisting Arrest, Escape II, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer and Interfering with a Public safety Officer. Riley was charged with Theft I and Attempted Theft I.