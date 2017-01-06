Open For Business

As double trailer dump trucks move load after load building that new Warrenton Walmart site next door, the people at the new Astoria Ford dealership are just getting settled into their new, considerably expanded location on Ensign Lane. The project was years in the making.

For Dane Gouge the new facility is an accomplished milestone in a career that began in his dad's tire dealership in Port Angeles, Washington, where he had his first work experience, that might well had been where he would spend his working life. Gouge made the move to working in the car business in the late 90's and purchased the Ford dealership in 2003. In the photo (right) Gouge stands in the gallery overlooking his new multi-repair bay facility that he says, along with passenger cars and trucks, has the capability to handle heavier vehicles such as utility trucks.

It took several years from concept to moving day to build the new modern facility in the North Coast Business Park. Gouge told KAST news that he was looking at building adjacent to Costco where the new TJ Max store is located now. People would have had to drive through his site to get the the Goodwill Store. Then a number of complications arose including the economic downturn that delayed construction. As the economy improved and money became available to start the project it was decided to move the location to take the current six acre site but Walmart's proposed Superstore cropped up, temporarily delaying Gouge's project. By September of 2015 the project was back out to bid and work got underway. The plans changed as well. The original site was smaller but the current site allowed Gouge to take the planned 16,000 square foot building up to 26,000 square feet. It took a year and three months to complete. There is also room for additional expansion to park more vehicles in the future.

The new showroom is open and airy with an eye toward making the car buying experience more comfortable for customers. The lay-out is designed to improve work flow from the sales desks to accounting with everything on a single floor.

Astoria Ford's new service area is a big improvement over the old Marine Drive location with a drive-in drop off out of the weather and the service technician desks are located in that new bay. There is a comfortable waiting room that includes work desks with internet access for customers.