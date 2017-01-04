Thefts From Local Unlocked Vehicles Spike

The Clatsop County Sherriff's Office, in conjunction with the Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside, and Cannon Beach Police are asking for assistance with a string of thefts from vehicles in recent weeks. Since Christmas Eve, over 30 cases of Unauthorized Entry to Motor Vehicles occurred in the Knappa/Svensen areas, through rural Warrenton. The cities of Astoria, Warrenton, and Seaside have also been hit with several thefts from vehicles. In all but a few isolated cases, the vehicles were left unlocked, and in darkened driveways.





The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office and local law enforcement are urging citizens to take some quick and easy precautions to keep from becoming victims of future crimes. Please, remove all items of value from your vehicles when being left overnight or for a significant amount of time. In some of these cases, rifles, pistols, binoculars, spotting scopes, expensive electronics, wallets, Christmas presents, and hundreds of dollars in cash were left in plain view, and in unlocked vehicles.



Also, if possible, authorities suggest you park your vehicle in a well-lit or easily observable area. Lock your vehicles and activate vehicle alarms, if you have one. If you have surveillance cameras at your home, make sure one of them is focused on your vehicles and the system is in working order.



The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office is also offering vacation checks. Deputies conduct extra patrols of home and property, while you are away. For city dwellers it's smart to let your local police department know when you might be away from your home for several days.



One important thing to do is create a list of high value items with make, model, and serial number. This will assist investigating deputies and officers enter your stolen items into our database if you are unfortunate to become a victim of a theft or burglary. This also will assist investigators in positively identifying stolen property, when recovered and attach these items with suspects. If a suspect is caught, police need that list to prove the property is stolen. In some cases, when there is no record, that valuable piece of property is returned to the suspect because police can't prove the article was stolen.



These steps won't guarantee you are not a victim of future crime but they will dramatically increase the chances criminals will chose NOT to victimize you.



Lastly, if you have any suspect information regarding the recent thefts or questions on how to make yourself and your property safer, please contact your local city police department and if you are a resident of the county, contact the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office at 503-325-8635. Please ask for Sgt. Jason Hoover or Resident Deputy Nate Baldwin.